Time running out to agree a Brexit deal with EU, UK's Hammond says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is devoting all its efforts to securing a Brexit deal but time is running out in negotiations with the European Union to agree the terms of its departure, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Time is running out. We are working against the clock, we understand that. We will be working flat out over the coming weeks and months to achieve (a deal),” Hammond told parliament.