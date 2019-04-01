UK finance minister Hammond to tell the cabinet to consider referendum: the Times

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond will tell cabinet on Tuesday that the Conservatives may have to consider referendum, since neither the party or the country could afford an election, the Times’ deputy political editor said in a tweet.

Hammond will say that the British government has to make its own compromise proposal or admit that parliament has failed and put it back to the people in a referendum, the Times report said.