February 23, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated a day ago

UK finance minister says government Brexit talks "constructive"

David Milliken

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday that talks the previous evening to soothe Brexit differences within Prime Minister Theresa May’s government had been “positive and constructive”.

“Positive and constructive meeting ... last night,” Hammond, who is widely viewed as the most pro-European of May’s top ministers, said on Twitter.

“We’re now making steady progress to delivering #Brexit - with a real sense of momentum as we move towards March European Council and agreement on implementation period,” he added.

One source close to Thursday’s meeting told Reuters earlier that May had accepted the argument of those ministers who wanted to move away from EU rules and regulations more quickly than others.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

