UK's Hammond says does not see higher chance of "no deal" Brexit - CNBC
October 16, 2017 / 2:46 PM / in 5 days

UK's Hammond says does not see higher chance of "no deal" Brexit - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that he did not think the chance that Britain will leave the European Union without having agreed a divorce deal had risen recently.

Asked in an interview with U.S. broadcaster CNBC whether the risk of “no deal” had risen, Hammond said: “Personally I don’t think so.”

“It is so blindingly obviously in the best interests of both the UK and the European Union 27 that we do reach a deal so we can continue trading together.”

Hammond was speaking in the United States during a visit to attend an International Monetary Fund meeting and see finance industry representatives. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

