FILE PHOTO: British Conservative MP Mark Harper speaks in the Parliament during a debate on alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit Deal, in London, Britain April 3, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s Mark Harper has become the 12th Conservative Party member of parliament to enter the leadership race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

“We’ve seen basically the same faces saying the same things that they’ve been saying for the last three years,” he told the Telegraph. He added that watching the other candidates over the past week convinced him to run.