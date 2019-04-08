No-deal Brexit is "simply crazy" - Irish EU commissioner

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan attends a news conference in Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A ‘no-deal’ Brexit makes no sense and is the worst possible Brexit outcome, European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said on Monday.

Asked about comments made by some in the British Conservative Party, such as the party’s leader in the House of Commons, that a no-deal Brexit would be “not nearly as grim” as many people think, Irishman Hogan replied:

“Despite the madness of Brexit, I still believe that common sense might prevail. I hope it does. No deal makes no sense. It’s simply crazy. There’s too much at stake.”

“There’s no such thing as a good outcome in relation to Brexit, but I believe that a no-deal Brexit is the worst of all outcomes.”