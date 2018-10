BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A European Parliament lawmaker dealing with Brexit, Danuta Hubner, said on Wednesday she saw a smaller risk now than before of failing to reach a divorce agreement with Britain.

Danuta Hubner, chair of the constitutional committee of the European Parliament gestures during an interview in Brussels, Belgium April 24, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal/Files

“My feeling is that there is a smaller probability for lack of deal now than we have had for some time,” Hubner told a sitting of a European Parliament committee.