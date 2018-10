LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday it was time for people to stand “rock solid” behind Prime Minister Theresa May over Brexit after a former colleague called on her cabinet to exert its authority to make her change her plans.

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt leaves Number 10 Downing Street after attending cabinet, in Westminster London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls