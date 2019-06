Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Foreign Office in central London, Britain May 8, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/Files

(Reuters) - UK Work and Pensions Minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday she would support Jeremy Hunt in the race to be the next prime minister.

“I’m backing @Jeremy_Hunt. These are serious times and we need a respected statesman who Brussels will listen to, not more bluster. Jeremy is a winner with a track record of success in business and in government,” she tweeted.