FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 31, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK and Iceland secures right to remain for their citizens after Brexit

1 Min Read

Documents can be seen at the conference as Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, host a 'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready' workshop at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Icelandic citizens in Britain and British citizens in Iceland will keep their residence rights after Brexit, even in the case of no deal with the European Union, the Icelandic Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The deal between Britain and Iceland, not a member of the EU but part of the single market as a member of the wider European Economic Area (EEA), comes one day after fellow EEA-member Norway announced a similar agreement.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.