FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
Ally of UK's Johnson criticises Hammond's Brexit plan -newspaper
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 29, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 11 days ago

Ally of UK's Johnson criticises Hammond's Brexit plan -newspaper

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - An ally of British foreign minister Boris Johnson has criticised the Brexit transition plans of finance minister Philip Hammond, a newspaper said, in the latest sign of tensions within the government over how Britain should leave the European Union.

Gerard Lyons, a former economic adviser to Johnson when he was London mayor, described concern about a "cliff-edge" Brexit as "alarmist talk" similar to the fear of the Y2K bug threat to computers at the turn of the millennium.

Lyons also said a transition period, between Britain leaving the EU in 2019 and the start of its new, long-term relationship with the bloc, should last for no more than two years, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Hammond said on Friday the transition could last for up to three years.

"Many of the 'risks' being highlighted about Brexit are perceived risks, not real risks. And a two-year transition would alleviate many concerns," the Sunday Telegraph quoted Lyons as saying in a column he wrote for the newspaper.

Hammond has led a push within the government to secure a business-friendly Brexit that avoids a sudden change in 2019 in the relationship between Britain and the EU, which buys nearly half the country's exports.

A growing number of other ministers have said they agree with the need for a transition period but Johnson - who has advocated a tough approach to the Brexit negotiations - has been silent on the issue recently.

Late on Friday, Hammond and Johnson issued a joint statement saying they were "working together to take the UK out of the EU" and its single market, customs union and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. But the statement made no mention of transitional arrangements. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.