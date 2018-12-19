I did not call PM May a stupid woman, says UK Labour leader Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, reacts during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Britain, December 19, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday said he had not referred to Prime Minister Theresa May as a “stupid woman”.

Earlier the House of Commons erupted in anger when Corbyn appeared to mouth the words “stupid woman” after a lively exchange with May.

“During Prime Minister’s Question Time today I referred to those who I believe were seeking to turn the debate about the national crisis facing our country into a pantomine as ‘stupid people’,” he told parliament later.

“I did not use the word’s ‘stupid woman’ about the prime minister or anyone else and am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form at all.”