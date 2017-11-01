FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says takes allegations of Russian interference seriously
November 1, 2017

UK PM May says takes allegations of Russian interference seriously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she took reports of Russian interference in elections seriously, following an ongoing investigation in the United States over alleged Russian meddling in its 2016 presidential vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Britain’s electoral commission said it had opened an investigation into funding of the leave campaign in last year’s Brexit referendum.

“We take very seriously issues of Russian intervention, or Russian attempts to intervene, in electoral processes or in the democratic processes of any country,” May told parliament. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

