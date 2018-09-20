FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Ireland calls for UK to give way on Brexit backstop - FT says

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ireland has called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to give way in a crucial Brexit dispute over the Irish border, saying that Dublin’s only objective is to maintain the status quo on the frontier, the Financial Times reported.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney answers journalists' questions during a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo

Simon Coveney, deputy prime minister, called for “a bit of good faith and trust” in the talks.

“We need to get into the nuts and bolts of how this backstop can work and how the concerns that people have can be accommodated,” Coveney told the Financial Times on Thursday.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young

