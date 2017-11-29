FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Existing customs checks between Ireland, Northern Ireland could ease Brexit: minister
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

Existing customs checks between Ireland, Northern Ireland could ease Brexit: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could use existing customs checks for goods moving between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland which are not based near the border after Brexit, junior Brexit minister Robin Walker said on Wednesday.

“There are existing excise differences between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and the checks ... for that process take place away from the border. So there is not only plans in place but there is a precedent there in terms of the way these things can be dealt with,” he told lawmakers.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.