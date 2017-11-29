Existing customs checks between Ireland, Northern Ireland could ease Brexit: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could use existing customs checks for goods moving between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland which are not based near the border after Brexit, junior Brexit minister Robin Walker said on Wednesday.

“There are existing excise differences between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and the checks ... for that process take place away from the border. So there is not only plans in place but there is a precedent there in terms of the way these things can be dealt with,” he told lawmakers.