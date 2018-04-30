FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU's Barnier says must be prepared for risk of no Brexit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUNDALK, Ireland (Reuters) - The European Union must be prepared for the real risk that negotiations over Britain’s departure from the bloc will end without a deal, the EU’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday.

Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, and Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attend an all All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit in Dundalk, Ireland, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“In the coming months of negotiations the key point is to conclude a withdrawal agreement. We are not yet there and to be clear, not only because of the Irish/Northern Ireland border,” Michel Barnier said at a conference in Ireland.

“There is a real risk and we have to be prepared for any options, including no deal. It’s not my option.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

