Ireland's Coveney says breakthrough on Brexit border issue "doable" by Dec. summit
December 1, 2017

Ireland's Coveney says breakthrough on Brexit border issue "doable" by Dec. summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A breakthrough on the issue of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Britain leaves the European Union is “doable” before the EU summit on Dec. 14, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday.

“I think it’s doable but I think there’s a need for some movement and more flexibility than we’ve seen to date,” he told reporters.

“We’re not where we need to be today but I do think it is possible to get to where we need to be over the next few days,” he said.

Avoiding a so-called “hard border” on the island of Ireland is the last major hurdle before Brexit talks can move to negotiations on Britain’s future trade relationship with the EU and a possible two-year Brexit transition deal. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
