FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DUP leader spoke to PM May on Brexit border
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Middle East
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 4, 2017 / 3:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

DUP leader spoke to PM May on Brexit border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Irish party which props up the British government spoke to Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday shortly after telling supporters she would not allow a Brexit deal that creates “regulatory divergence” between the region and Britain.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster spoke to May by phone shortly after her statement in Belfast, a party source told Reuters. The source declined to reveal the content of the call, but said the DUP was in continuing contact with May.

May agreed on Monday to keep Northern Ireland in “regulatory alignment” with the European Union after Brexit, Irish government sources said, creating the possibility of divergence between regulations in Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Reporting by Ian Graham; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.