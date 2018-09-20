UK PM May says October too soon for Brexit deal: BBC political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated that she believes October is too soon to reach agreement on a deal with the European Union on the Irish backstop issue, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Kuenssberg was retweeting and commenting on a tweet from RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly, which quoted sources saying that May had told Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a deal would not be reached in time for a European Council meeting in October.