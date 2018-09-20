FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 20, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK PM May says October too soon for Brexit deal: BBC political editor

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated that she believes October is too soon to reach agreement on a deal with the European Union on the Irish backstop issue, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Kuenssberg was retweeting and commenting on a tweet from RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly, which quoted sources saying that May had told Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a deal would not be reached in time for a European Council meeting in October.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.