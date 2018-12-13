World News
December 13, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Irish and British prime ministers to meet ahead of EU summit

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attend a bilateral meeting during the informal summit of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will hold a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart, Theresa May, in Brussels ahead of Thursday’s summit of European Union leaders, a spokesman for Varadkar said.

May was due to travel to Dublin on Wednesday to meet Varadkar but had to stay in London instead to fight a leadership challenge. She won the vote but it was far from the robust affirmation she needed as she seeks to improve her Brexit divorce deal.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

