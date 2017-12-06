FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to propose new language on Irish border, Irish PM says
December 6, 2017 / 9:01 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Britain to propose new language on Irish border, Irish PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar that she would propose suggestions to Brexit negotiators over the next 24 hours to try to break an impasse on the issue of the Irish border, Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“We discussed the idea certainly but we didn’t discuss any particular words or combination of words or language but I certainly indicated a willingness to consider any proposals that the UK side have,” Varadkar told a news conference after speaking to May by telephone earlier on Wednesday.

“Having consulted with people in London, she wants to come back to us with some text tonight or tomorrow. I expressed my willingness to consider that because I want us to move to phase two if that is possible next week.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

