FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland says hopeful of Brexit deal next month but work to do
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2017 / 2:51 PM / a day ago

Ireland says hopeful of Brexit deal next month but work to do

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ireland is hopeful agreement can be reached on Irish-related issues by mid-December to move Brexit talks onto the next phase but much work remains to be done, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

“I am hopeful this can be reached in December, but it is by no means pre-determined,” Coveney told a parliamentary committee referring to the outstanding issues, including the Irish border, that Brussels wants broadly solved before it decides in December whether to move the talks onto a second phase about trade. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.