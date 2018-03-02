FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 6:13 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Irish PM says remains concerned about UK Brexit position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday said he remained concerned that British Prime Minister Theresa May did not fully recognize the implications of leaving the European Union’s customs union and single market.

“She (May) has given a number of important reassurances today, which I welcome,” Varadkar said after May gave a speech on Brexit.“However I remain concerned that some of the constraints of leaving the Customs Union and the Single Market are still not fully recognised.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

