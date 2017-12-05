FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Irish PM says ball in London's court on Brexit border talks
December 5, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 2 days ago

RPT-Irish PM says ball in London's court on Brexit border talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

DUBLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ireland cannot move onto phase two of Brexit negotiations without the assurances it has been promised by Britain, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, telling London that the ball is in its court.

“As things stand, the ball is very much in London’s court. There is time to put this agreement back on track and we await to hear from London as soon as they’re ready,” Varadkar told parliament a day after he said Britain was unable to deliver on a deal on the Irish border that both sides had agreed to. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

