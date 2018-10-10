FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 1:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK, EU make progress in Brexit negotiations over Irish backstop - ITV News

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have made progress in negotiations over the Irish border backstop, a key hurdle in reaching a Brexit deal, ITV News reported on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's chief negotiator Olly Robbins has made "meaningful progress" in talks with the EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on the contentious Irish border issue, ITV said, without citing sources. (bit.ly/2OgGlhl)

The matter of how to avoid extensive border checks between Britain’s province of Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland after Brexit has been one of the main sticking points of the divorce talks.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

