September 11, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

After Jaguar warning, May's spokesman says her Brexit plan can protect jobs

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans include specific proposals to protect jobs in industries using so-called “just-in-time” supply chains, her spokesman said after the boss of Jaguar Land Rover warned of possible job losses.

An anti-Brexit demonstrator chats to police officers outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ralf Speth told a conference in Birmingham, central England, on Tuesday that JLR had lost a thousand jobs as a result of diesel policy “and those numbers will be counted in the tens of thousands if we do not get the right Brexit deal”.

May’s spokesman told reporters: “The Chequers plan includes specific proposals to protect jobs in industries like the car industry that depend on just-in-time supply chains.”

He said May’s proposals for a common rule book would “help ensure frictionless trade with the EU and would see our car sector to continue to flourish”.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

