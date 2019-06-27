UK's Johnson preparing no-deal budget including tax cuts, overhaul of stamp duty - The Times

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, gestures during a hustings event in Bournemouth, Britain, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

(Reuters) - Britain’s Boris Johnson is preparing an emergency budget for a no-deal Brexit that includes aggressive tax cuts, overhaul of stamp duty and an assault on regulation if he becomes the prime minister, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

Under the plan, the budget, which is normally held in October or November, is likely to be brought forward to September, it said.

Johnson, who is the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as the prime minister, had offered Home Secretary Sajid Javid, the job of chancellor during a phone call at the weekend, the newspaper said, citing his allies.