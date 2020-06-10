Britain will uphold animal welfare standards, says PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will uphold animal welfare standards after the end of a transition period with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday after being asked whether the country should get ready for imports of chlorinated chicken.

Some farmers fear the government might allow U.S.-produced chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef into the country as part of a much sought-after free trade deal.

Asked whether Britain would uphold high food standards, Johnson told parliament: “Not only will we protect animal welfare standards, but we will be able on leaving the EU, as we have, ... to increase our animal welfare standards.”