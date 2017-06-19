FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to target "deep partnership" with EU in Brexit talks - Johnson
June 19, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 2 months ago

UK to target "deep partnership" with EU in Brexit talks - Johnson

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 19 (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit talks set to begin on Monday should aim to prepare the ground for a "deep and special partnership" that London wants with the European Union.

"The most important thing I think now is for us to look to the horizon ... think about the future, and think about the new partnership, the deep and special partnership that we want to build with our friends," Johnson told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Brexit Secretary David Davis starts negotiations in Brussels later on Monday that will set the terms on which Britain leaves the EU and determine its relationship with the continent for generations to come. (Reporting by Robin Emmot; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Gareth Jones)

