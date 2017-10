LONDON (Reuters) - There is absolutely no doubt that a deal between Western powers and Iran to curb its nuclear programme will survive despite the United States’ decision not to recertify the deal, Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray at a press conference in London, England, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool

Johnson was giving a speech on foreign affairs in London.