Military option must remain on the table with North Korea - UK's Johnson
October 23, 2017 / 9:38 AM / in 2 days

Military option must remain on the table with North Korea - UK's Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A military option must remain on the table in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear programme, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding that nobody wants tensions in the Korean peninsula to be resolved in such a way.

“I don’t think anybody could conceivably want a military solution to this problem,” Johnson said at a speech in London. “And yet clearly... the possibility of some kind of military option... that possibility must at least theoretically be maintained on the table.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and David Milliken, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

