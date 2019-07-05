Technology News
July 5, 2019 / 3:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM candidate Johnson urges tax on global tech giants

1 Min Read

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in York, Britain, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Powell

YORK (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, said on Thursday the government had to find a way to tax global technology giants on their income.

“I think it’s deeply unfair that high street businesses are paying tax through the nose... whereas the internet giants, the FAANGs — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google — are paying virtually nothing,” Johnson said at a leadership hustings event in York, northern England.

“We’ve got to find a way of taxing the internet giants on their income, because at the moment it is simply unfair.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below