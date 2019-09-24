Should PM Johnson resign? Trump says: 'he's not going anywhere'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed British opposition demands that Prime Minister Boris Johnson resign after the Supreme Court ruled he had acted unlawfully.

Asked by reporters about calls for Johnson to resign, Trump said: “I’ll tell you, I know him well, he’s not going anywhere.”

Johnson said: “No, no, no.”

“Tomorrow is another day in parliament,” Johnson added.

Trump said it took a man such as Johnson to get Brexit done and that Brexit had to be done.

On the court decision, Johnson said: “I disagree profoundly with what they had to say. I think it was entirely eight to go ahead with a plan for a Queen’s speech.”

“Frankly we need to get on with Brexit,” he said. “Whether they voted to Leave or Remain they want to get this thing done by October 31 and that’s what we’re going to do.”