Britain's Johnson hopeful of moving onto second phase of Brexit talks

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he hopes Britain’s offer to settle the Brexit divorce bill at next month’s European Union summit will be sufficient so they can move on to discuss their future trading relationship.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves10 Downing Street, London, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We’re hoping very much that the offer the prime minister is able to make at that council will be one that guarantees sufficient progress,” Johnson told reporters on the sidelines of an EU-African Union summit. “Now’s the time to get the ship off the rocks.”

British newspapers are reporting that Britain and the EU have reached agreement on a Brexit divorce bill which is likely to total around 50 billion euros, potentially heralding a breakthrough in the negotiations.