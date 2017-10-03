FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU talks going well, but there's too much gloom: UK's foreign minister
October 3, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 14 days ago

EU talks going well, but there's too much gloom: UK's foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday negotiations to leave the European Union were going well but there was too much gloom attached to Brexit.

At the Conservative Party’s annual conference, Johnson said that, while trade deals with other countries might take time to negotiate, there would be “loads” of them done before the next British election, due in 2022.

Johnson also told a meeting on the sidelines of the conference that Britain would want to do things differently to the EU in certain areas, such as data and bio-science.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Gareth Jones

