UK foreign minister Johnson says 100 billion euros is too much for Brexit

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he thought 100 billion euros ($118 billion) was too much to pay for leaving the European Union.

“The figure I heard was 100 billion euros ... I think that’s too much,” he said in parliament, referring to previous reports that the EU was seeking a settlement in that region. The EU has not set a firm amount for Britain but EU officials have suggested it should be around 60 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8506 euros) (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)