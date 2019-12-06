UK PM Johnson dismisses leaked Brexit report obtained by Labour

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Ebbsfleet station in Kent, Britain December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

DETLING, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that a confidential government document detailing possible disruption to Northern Ireland under his Brexit deal obtained by the opposition Labour party was “nonsense”.

Asked about the customs, regulatory and rules of origin checks between Northern Ireland and Britain, outlined in the document, Johnson said: “I haven’t seen the document you’re referring to, but that’s complete nonsense.”

“With the deal we have, we can come out as one whole UK.”