UK PM Johnson has no meeting scheduled with Ireland's Varadkar- spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no meeting scheduled with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit, Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

A report in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper said an offer to meet the Irish leader to talk about the so-called Irish backstop had been accepted and dates were being discussed.

The spokesman also said Johnson had been clear he still wanted to get a Brexit deal but hoped the European Union understood the British government’s determination to leave the bloc on Oct. 31, “no ifs or buts”.