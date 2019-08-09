World News
August 9, 2019 / 1:44 PM / in an hour

UK's Johnson tells civil servants their top priority is preparing for no deal Brexit: Sky

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to all government civil servants to tell them that preparing for a no-deal exit from the European Union is his and their top priority, Sky News reported on Friday.

“I would very much prefer to leave with a deal ... but I recognise this may not happen,” the letter said, according to Sky’s political correspondent Kate McCann.

“That is why preparing urgently and rapidly for the possibility of an exit without a deal will be my top priority, and it will be the top priority for the Civil Service too.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

