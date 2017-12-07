Whole UK needs to take back control of borders and cash from EU, Johnson says

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom as a whole needs to take back control of its borders, laws and cash when it leaves the European Union, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

“It is very, very important that whatever happens now, whatever we agree has got to be consistent with taking back control of our laws, of our borders and of our cash,” Johnson said.

“Whatever way we devise for getting onto the body of the (Brexit) talks, it’s got to be consistent with the whole of the United Kingdom taking back control of our laws, of our borders and of our cash,” he added in a speech.