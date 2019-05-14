JPMorgan says UK PM May unlikely to survive beyond the end of June

British Prime Minister Theresa May listens to Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the Parliament in London, Britain March 25, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV/via REUTERS/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said on Tuesday it was difficult to see British Prime Minister Theresa May surviving beyond the end of June.

“Although PM May’s survival skills have been impressive to date, our sense is that the sand is finally running out of the hourglass for her leadership of the Conservatives,” JPMorgan said.

“In our view, it is difficult to see May’s leadership extending beyond the end of June,” the bank said.