European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during a debate on the results of the Austrian presidency of the E.U. for the last six months, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will talk to British Prime Minister Theresa May on the telephone later on Friday, a Commission spokesman said.

The call will take place before May makes a statement on her new approach to securing a Brexit deal next Monday.