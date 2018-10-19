FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK, South Korea to work on trade ties after Brexit - PM May's office

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to work on improving trade ties with South Korea after Brexit in a meeting with President Moon Jae-in in Brussels, May’s office said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“They agreed to work closely together to transition over the existing trade agreement between South Korea and the European Union,” it added in a statement on Friday. “They would then look forward to further improving trade ties between the two countries in the future.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

