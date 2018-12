FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit demonstrator wears a combination of EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British junior Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday that parliament’s vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal for leaving the European Union would go ahead on Tuesday, after a newspaper reported it was likely to be postponed.

“My undertsanding is that we will have a vote on Tuesday and we are looking to win that vote,” Kwarteng told Sky News. “We have got a good shot of winning.”