LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will support a limited extension to the Brexit date beyond March 29 to seek a compromise that can be backed by lawmakers, the party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell said.

“We will be putting an amendment down to ensure parliament considers an extension, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a long extension,” he told Sky News on Thursday. “We will go for a limited extension today.”