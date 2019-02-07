Factbox: UK opposition Labour Party sets terms for backing May on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to Prime Minister Theresa May, offering to support her Brexit deal if she makes five legally binding commitments – including joining a customs union.
Below are Labour’s five demands for supporting her deal:
- A permanent customs union. This would include a say in future trade deals
- Close alignment with the EU’s single market. This would be underpinned by shared institutions and obligations
- A pledge to keep workers’ rights in line with those in the EU
- Commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation
- Agreements on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant
