February 26, 2018 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

Labour's Corbyn blasts UK PM May for "rigid" position on immigration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday he would take a more flexible approach than Prime Minister Theresa May to immigration after Brexit, addressing one of the concerns of employers about the risks of leaving the European Union.

“We would not do what this government is doing, start from rigid red lines on immigration and then work out what that means for the economy afterwards,” Corbyn said in a speech setting our Labour’s stance on Brexit. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

