FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 25, 2018 / 9:13 AM / in an hour

"No deal" not an option - Britain's Labour to vote on Brexit stance

1 Min Read

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour will vote on a motion on Tuesday that says the party should oppose a “no deal” Brexit and keep the idea of a second referendum on the table if talks with the European Union fail or any deal is voted down in parliament.

A person reads the post-Brexit trade plan at a press conference held by leading Brexit supporting members of the Conservative Party, in London, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

At the opposition party’s annual conference in the northern city of Liverpool, the motion also said Labour should first press for a new election if parliament votes down Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal or the Brexit talks end in a no deal.

“In these circumstances, the best outcome for the country is an immediate general election that can sweep the Tories (Conservatives) from power,” the published motion said.

“If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.