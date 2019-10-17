UK Labour lawmakers will support referendum on PM Johnson's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party is likely to vote for a second referendum if it is added to any deal proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, a party source said.

The government intends to call lawmakers to a special sitting of the House of Commons on Saturday in the hope of getting the outlines of a new Brexit deal approved.

The source said they were keeping their options open because it is not clear what Johnson may ask parliament to vote on.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who voted against membership in 1975 and gave only reluctant backing to the 2016 campaign to remain in the EU, has previously only signalled lukewarm backing for another referendum.

Saturday’s sitting will take place against the backdrop of a large march in favour of a second referendum through central London.