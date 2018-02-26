UK must be able to influence EU trade deals after Brexit - Corbyn

COVENTRY, England, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday that Britain must be able to influence the European Union’s trade deals if the country signs up to a new customs union with the bloc after Brexit.

Answering questions after giving a speech setting out Labour’s stance on Brexit, Corbyn also said Britain needed a customs union deal with the EU to ensure there would be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Alistair Smout, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)